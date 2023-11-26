Exterior of the Chula Vista Public Library’s Civic Center Branch. Photo by Roman Eugeniusz via Wikimedia Commons

The Chula Vista Police Department was awarded a $565,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to help bolster ongoing enforcement and education programs, officials announced Sunday.

The programs will include DUI checkpoints and enforcement of hands-free cell phone, speeding and red-light laws, according to the city.

In addition, the Chula Vista Public Library has been awarded nearly $19.5 million in state grants to make upgrades at the Civic Center and South Branch libraries.

The grants totaled approximately $9,735,000 each and are part of the California State Library’s Building Forward Library Facilities Improvement Program. The renovations are expected to be completed in 2027, according to city officials.

“These grants from the California State Library allow the library to implement much-needed enhancements to our facilities to ensure they continue to support future generations,” Deputy Director of Community Services Joy Whatley said. “The upgrades to our two branches will ensure the Civic Center and South libraries continue to be the nucleus of learning, culture and recreation that they have been for decades to Chula Vista.”

According to officials, construction is expected to begin in March 2024, and the upgrades at the two libraries will likely be completed simultaneously.