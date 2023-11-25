No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing to $335 million.

There were also no tickets sold in California matching five numbers but missing the Mega number. Such a ticket would have been worth $2,155,089, according to lottery officials.

The numbers drawn Friday were 6, 15, 45, 59, 68 and the Mega number was 1. The estimated jackpot was $308 million.

The drawing was the 14th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

