Surfers enjoy the waves at La Jolla Shores. Photo by Chris Stone

Weak Santa Ana winds will continue into Wednesday morning before onshore flow returns to Southern California Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

With the return of onshore flow, marine layer low clouds will rebuild for the end of the week, meteorologists said.

The #SantaAnawinds this morning blowing at the office as they descend down the San Diego mountains towards the coast in waves #cawx pic.twitter.com/V8PxDBOrGJ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 21, 2023

Cooler conditions are expected at the coast Wednesday and will spread further inland each day through Friday.

Highs Wednesday are forecast to be 73 to 78 near the coast, 80 inland, around 81 in the western valleys, 73 to 78 near the foothills, 62 to 72 in the mountains and around 76 in the deserts.

Gusty west winds in the mountains and deserts will start to develop on Thursday and continue into Friday. For Thursday night into Friday light precipitation could develop west of the mountains.

Conditions will begin to warm for most areas on Saturday as temperatures slowly rise early next week with periods of Santa Ana winds.