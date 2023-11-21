Road work. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Good news: Roads are being repaired in neighborhoods across the city of San Diego as part of the Transportation Department’s ongoing Slurry Seal program.

Starting Tuesday crews will continue resurfacing streets in and around Clairemont, La Jolla, Mira Mesa, Torrey Hills and University City over the next 3 weeks.

Preventing the deterioration of streets is vital to improving the overall condition of San Diego’s network of roads. It reduces the need for a more costly asphalt overlay and reconstruction for badly deteriorated streets. Information about different types of street repair can be found on the Transportation webpage.

Slurry seal is often completed in phases over several days or weeks, and multiple slurry seal projects are happening across the city simultaneously. The latest work as part of Slurry Seal Project 2322 will be completed, weather permitting, through the month of November and the first week of December. The following roads will be resurfaced:

Corte Isabelino

Calle Isabelino

Vereda Mar De Ponder

Longshore Way

Via Mar De Ballenas

Fairport Way

Carroll Canyon Road

Lebon Drive

Bloch Street

Barkla Street

Curie Place

Diane Court

Diane Place

Diane Avenue

Soderblom Court

Lehrer Drive

Bothe Avenue

Hillery Drive

Marbury Avenue

Acrux Drive

Cetus Road

Octans Street

Volans Street

Vela Drive

Spica Drive

Bellatrix Court

Eridanus Court

Waterton Road

Timsford Road

Cohansy Road

Hasbrook Road

Octans Street

Slurry seal is a cost-effective pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock. This mixture is applied to the street surface at an average thickness of a quarter inch and extends the life of already in-good-conditioned streets.

Streets are selected for resurfacing through a pavement management system that helps determine when to schedule streets. Each street segment is assigned an Overall Condition Index score based on the pavement’s roughness and cracks.

To prioritize street paving, the OCI is used in conjunction with other factors, such as traffic volume, road type, equity, climate resiliency, mobility, maintenance history, other construction projects, and available funding. Repairs are often grouped within a neighborhood to include streets in similar conditions or performed after other projects, such as pipeline replacement.

View a map of street repair and other projects in your neighborhood by visiting the City’s interactive Project Finder map.