Good news: Roads are being repaired in neighborhoods across the city of San Diego as part of the Transportation Department’s ongoing Slurry Seal program.
Starting Tuesday crews will continue resurfacing streets in and around Clairemont, La Jolla, Mira Mesa, Torrey Hills and University City over the next 3 weeks.
Preventing the deterioration of streets is vital to improving the overall condition of San Diego’s network of roads. It reduces the need for a more costly asphalt overlay and reconstruction for badly deteriorated streets. Information about different types of street repair can be found on the Transportation webpage.
Slurry seal is often completed in phases over several days or weeks, and multiple slurry seal projects are happening across the city simultaneously. The latest work as part of Slurry Seal Project 2322 will be completed, weather permitting, through the month of November and the first week of December. The following roads will be resurfaced:
- Corte Isabelino
- Calle Isabelino
- Vereda Mar De Ponder
- Longshore Way
- Via Mar De Ballenas
- Fairport Way
- Carroll Canyon Road
- Lebon Drive
- Bloch Street
- Barkla Street
- Curie Place
- Diane Court
- Diane Place
- Diane Avenue
- Soderblom Court
- Lehrer Drive
- Bothe Avenue
- Hillery Drive
- Marbury Avenue
- Acrux Drive
- Cetus Road
- Octans Street
- Volans Street
- Vela Drive
- Spica Drive
- Bellatrix Court
- Eridanus Court
- Waterton Road
- Timsford Road
- Cohansy Road
- Hasbrook Road
Slurry seal is a cost-effective pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock. This mixture is applied to the street surface at an average thickness of a quarter inch and extends the life of already in-good-conditioned streets.
Streets are selected for resurfacing through a pavement management system that helps determine when to schedule streets. Each street segment is assigned an Overall Condition Index score based on the pavement’s roughness and cracks.
To prioritize street paving, the OCI is used in conjunction with other factors, such as traffic volume, road type, equity, climate resiliency, mobility, maintenance history, other construction projects, and available funding. Repairs are often grouped within a neighborhood to include streets in similar conditions or performed after other projects, such as pipeline replacement.
View a map of street repair and other projects in your neighborhood by visiting the City’s interactive Project Finder map.