Heavy breezes were being felt in several areas of San Diego County Sunday as Santa Ana winds set in, with more of the same expected Monday and overnight into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning effective from 6 p.m. Sunday until 2 p.m. Tuesday in the downtown San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway and mountain areas.

⚠️ Strong Santa Ana Winds Incoming ⚠️



Gusty north and east winds will occur Sunday night through Tuesday. Take a look at our video update from our weather office to see the latest forecast and how you can stay safe: https://t.co/cAhAsI9hiX #CAwx pic.twitter.com/IWJNs65fqJ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 18, 2023

Northeast winds are anticipated to reach their peak on Monday before dying down slightly on Tuesday.

In low-lying areas, wind speeds could reach up to 15 to 25 miles per hour with individual gusts of about 50 miles per hour, the NWS said. Meanwhile, San Diego mountains could see winds around 25 to 35 miles per hour, with individual gusts of about 55 miles per hour.

Forecasters said inland valley areas will see highs in the upper 70s, while coastal cities are likely to see highs around the upper 60s to low 70s. Mountain were expected to be in the low 50s to low 60s.

“Travel will be hazardous, especially for high-profile vehicles on highways and interchanges,” the NWS reported.

The NWS advised the public to use caution when driving in the areas under warning.