Some of the woodworker’s pieces on sale Friday and Saturday.

The San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association is holding its 6th Annual Holiday Gift Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, and from 9 am. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 5360 Eastgate Mall in San Diego.

The sale offers hundreds of hand-crafted pieces made by San Diego’s diverse community of woodworkers.

The Woodworkers Association is the same group that presents the world-famous Design in Wood competition each summer at the San Diego County Fair. The association is now the largest woodworking club in the United States.

The sale features over 2,300 hand-crafted items, many of which are heirloom quality.

The annual sale event is part of a larger story as increasing numbers of adult residents from San Diego’s diverse community take up woodworking as a creative endeavor. More women are joining, as well as young members, and people of all backgrounds.

The proceeds from the sale help fund the club’s 7,000-square-foot member shop and help underwrite skill-building classes in all aspects of woodworking. The club offered 26 classes serving 528 students in 2023.

The Woodworkers Association is an all-volunteer association with member volunteers running all aspects of the shop including teaching classes, maintaining machines, supervising shop operations, and administration.