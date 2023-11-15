A couple watches rain and surf in Ocean Beach. File photo by Chris Stone

California’s winter rainy season will begin a bit early for San Diego, with up to an inch and a half forecast over the next five days.

The rain is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday afternoon, then after a brief clearing, return on Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for “periods of rain, thunderstorms, and very high elevation mountain snow through the weekend. A brief break in rain will be possible Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon before additional activity occurs late Friday and Saturday.”

Rainfall is expected to total 0.40 to 0.70 inches in the coasts and valleys on Wednesday and Thursday, then 0.30 to 0.70 inches on Friday and Saturday.

Levels in the mountains will be greater, with snow above 7,500 feet, while the deserts will get up to half an inch over the period.

Gusty southwest winds, strongest over the mountains into the deserts, are expected on Friday and Saturday.

Highs Wednesday will be 69 to 72 near the coast, 73 inland, 72 to 77 in the valleys, 62 to 69 in the mountains and around 80 in the deserts.

Meteorologists said that once the storm system moves out, likely on Sunday or Monday, dry weather will return with warmer temperatures.