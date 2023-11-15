The Ped West crossing at San Ysidro. File photo courtesy of Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s office

Customs and Border Protection announced it will resume the San Ysidro Port of Entry’s Pedestrian West northbound operations beginning Thursday.

CBP temporarily suspended pedestrian crossing at the facility amid a surge of migrants at the border in September, and to allow CBP personnel to assist the Border Patrol.

The facility will be open seven days per week with limited hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The facility’s southbound operations remain temporarily suspended.

“We will continue to support CBP’s overarching border security mission while balancing the needs of the traveling public,” said Mariza Marin, director of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. “Our aim is to facilitate lawful trade and travel while also ensuring the safety and security of thousands from the region who cross the border every day.”

Travelers were urged to monitor wait times on the CBP website or download the Border Wait Times mobile application.