Rain clouds from Hurricane Hillary over the San Diego Skyline. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County is expected to get multiple days of rain later this week, likely beginning Wednesday, forecasters said Sunday.

Rainfall estimates for Wednesday through Saturday range from 1 to 1.5 inches in the coast and valleys, 0.25 to 1 inch in the deserts, and 1.5 to 3 inches in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Along the coast, mostly cloudy conditions are expected through Friday, with high temperatures hitting the mid-70s. Inland valley areas are expected to be partly cloudy through Friday, with highs reaching the low 70s.

San Diego County desert areas are expected to see highs in the upper 70s throughout the week, with daytime temperatures ranging from the high 50s to mid-60s in the mountains.

Forecasters predict that once the storm system moves out, likely next Sunday or Monday, dry weather will return with warmer temperatures.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Wednesday, but current projections are for winds to mostly remain under 20 knots.