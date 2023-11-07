A drone provides a view of water from the storms pumped from the Harvey O. Banks Delta Pumping Plant into the California Aqueduct. Courtesy DWR

The San Diego County Water Authority reminded the public Tuesday that federal aid is still available for low-income water customers in San Diego County to cover overdue residential water and wastewater bills.

“Water affordability is one of the top priorities for the Water Authority, and we are committed to helping ensure that everyone in San Diego County has access to safe and reliable water,” Dan Denham, water authority general manager, said in a statement.

Applications for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program have been extended to March 31, 2024.

The program offers one-time payments to cover outstanding residential water or wastewater bills. The federal government allocated $116 million to California to help households struggling to pay their water bills, according to the San Diego County Water Authority.

Throughout the state, $40 million remains for the program, with nearly $5 million remaining for San Diego County.

“In addition to the current funds, the water authority is supporting efforts to develop federal legislation to make the low-income assistance program permanent,” Denham added.

Eligible San Diego County Water Authority customers can sign up for the program by contacting maacproject.org/lihwap.