While tents have been removed on certain downtown streets, the homeless create temporary shelters. Photo by Chris Stone

Officials reminded the public Sunday that they are still seeking partner organizations to purchase and place sleeping cabins throughout San Diego County in an attempt to expand emergency housing for homeless San Diegans.

“We are in a housing crisis and every new safe shelter made available can help someone move a step closer to securing permanent housing,” County Community Operations Officer Barbara Jiménez said.

Development of the $1.5 million sleeping cabin program was approved last year by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors as part of ongoing efforts to expand shelter options for individuals and families in need.

About 100 pallet-shelter cabins are being made available to organizations through the program. Each cabin sleeps one to two people, and will come equipped with storage space, a locking door and charging outlets.

“This is a unique opportunity for organizations with a parking lot or other space to help us quickly expand our capacity to safely shelter more people experiencing homelessness,” Jiménez added.

Grant applications for the program began on Nov. 1 for private organizations to purchase cabins directly from an approved vendor, according to the Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities.

Grant funds will cover the purchase, delivery and assembly of the sleeping cabins. Organizations interested in participating can contact HSEC- OHS.HHSA@sdcounty.ca.gov.