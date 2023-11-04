Photo courtesy of Ocean Pearl Spa

It can be both difficult and pricey for moms to get the break they deserve, but Ocean Pearl Spa is making it a bit easier. The spa, which is located within Westin Carlsbad, recently announced a new happy hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. so moms and other patrons seeking refuge can get a discounted treatment.

“Our exclusive Spa Happy Hours offer a unique blend of relaxation, discounted treatments, and a fun environment, making Ocean Pearl Spa the ultimate mid-week escape that can be enjoyed alone or with others,” Spa Director Elizabeth Bautisa said.

The spa stands out from other local offerings because they offer experiences that can be personalized to fit your budget and needs. The spa also continually uses products with top-quality ingredients, Bautista said.

Photo courtesy of Ocean Pearl Spa

“We are committed to using true performance products and therapies inspired by wellness, combined with the finest botanical ingredients,” Bautista said. “We’re proud of our current lineup of products, including local Skin Authority, Osmosis Beauty, and Doctor D Schwab.”

In addition, spa guests will have access to the pool at Westin Carlsbad. Ocean Pearl Spa also caters to the nextdoor property, Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa, where families come to stay. For the local moms, Bautista recommends the Local’s Escape Package, which includes

complimentary access to premium amenities and a specially crafted spa lunch menu.

“Ocean Pearl Spa ensures that our local community experiences a level of care and attention that can’t be found elsewhere,” Bautista said.

For more information about Ocean Pearl Spa or to book an appointment, go to www.oceanpearlspa.com.

San Diego Moms is published on Saturdays. Have a story idea? Email hoaq@timesofsandiego.com and follow her on Instagram at @hoawritessd.