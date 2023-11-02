A jogger on Mission Bay. Photo by Chris Stone

The National Weather Service office in San Diego said it expects dense fog to return on Saturday and Sunday mornings, but the weekend days will otherwise be warm and sunny.

“Warm days and cool nights continue through the end of the week,” the weather service said. “Areas of fog, likely dense at times, expected to return to the coast and beaches over the weekend.”

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s along the coast, around 80 inland, low to mid 80s in the valleys, mid 70s to low 80s in the mountains, and high 80s to low 90s in the deserts.

Next week will be cooler with a return of the deep marine layer San Diego has experienced for several months.

“Significant and widespread cooling will occur for all areas beginning on Monday through at least Wednesday,” the weather service said. “It will also deepen the marine layer and spread low clouds further into the valleys.”