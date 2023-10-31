Property at 2940 Sandy Lane in Del Mar which just sold for a record-breaking $44.1 million. Photo courtesy The Guiltinan Group.

A San Diego beachfront home has sold for a record-breaking $44.1 million, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the county.

It’s also a piece of local history with ties that stretch back into Old Hollywood.

The $44.1 million buys a property with a guesthouse, a detached apartment, a tennis court and a swimming pool, eight bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms on slightly more than an acre of land.

The ranch-style Del Mar property at 2940 Sandy Lane was built by Hollywood real estate developer C.E. Toberman, also known as “Mr. Hollywood,” founder of Graman’s Chinese Theatre and the Hollywood Bowl, among other properties.

He was also the maternal grandfather of Charles “Kim” Fletcher, who lived at the home for several years. Fletcher’s paternal grandfather, Col. Ed Fletcher, served as a director of the 1915 and 1935 Expositions in Balboa Park.

“The Fletcher family has a rich history in San Diego and a deep love for this community,” said Wendy Fletcher Dyer, Kim Fletcher’s eldest daughter. “We’ve been blessed to call Del Mar and the greater San Diego area our home for decades and we have so many wonderful memories here, from 4th of July celebrations on Sandy Lane to riding horses on the beach.”

Both Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach and Fletcher Hills in La Mesa are named for the family. This was the last remaining Fletcher family home on Sandy Lane.

The sale was brokered by real-estate company The Guiltinan Group. The buyer has not been identified.