Santa Ana Winds sway palm trees. Courtesy Southern California Edison

Santa Ana Winds are forecast to began late Saturday night, bringing warmer temperatures and and a risk to wildfires to the San Diego region on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

“Santa Ana winds will begin to ramp up late tonight, peaking in strength Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon,” the weather service said.

Gusts could reach 50 mph in the mountains, while daytime relative humidity falls to the 5% to 15% range, causing “near-critical” fire conditions.

Highs on Sunday will be 75 to 79 along the coast, 80 inland, 79 to 83 in the western valleys,

71 to 76 near the foothills, 60 to 70 in the mountains and 75 to 78 in the deserts.

The Santa Ana Winds are expected to decrease over the coming week.