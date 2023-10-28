Día de los Muertos observances continued this weekend, teeing up the traditional dates Nov. 1 and 2. On Saturday, mariachis added lively music to a celebration at Greenwood Memorial Park in Mountain View.

Altar and grave decorating, face painting and lowrider displays were ongoing activities in cemeteries, parks and communities.

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) observes All Saints Day and All Souls Day during which people honor faithful Christians viewed as saints and the following day family members and friends who have died.

Local events for Nov. 1 and 2: