Día de los Muertos observances continued this weekend, teeing up the traditional dates Nov. 1 and 2. On Saturday, mariachis added lively music to a celebration at Greenwood Memorial Park in Mountain View.
Altar and grave decorating, face painting and lowrider displays were ongoing activities in cemeteries, parks and communities.
Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) observes All Saints Day and All Souls Day during which people honor faithful Christians viewed as saints and the following day family members and friends who have died.
Local events for Nov. 1 and 2:
- Camino de las Almas, in Mid City, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, with face painting, mariachis and a procession down El Cajon Boulevard.
- The 28th annual Día de los Muertos festival at the California Center for the Arts Museum, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 with live music, performances by Ballet Folklórico and Aztec Dance and community altars.
- The annual Día de los Muertos Community Celebration in Imperial Beach is from 3:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at Veterans Park, 1075 Eighth St. Activities include a community altar, mariachi music, ballet folklórico and activities for kids.
- Día de los Muertos candlelight procession in Sherman Heights is from 5 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2. You can join the procession from either the Centro Cultural de la Raza, 2004 Park Blvd., or Sherman Heights Community Center, 2258 Island Ave.
- Old Town San Diego will host its sundown 6 p.m. Nov. 2 candlelight procession along San Diego Avenue from Immaculate Conception Church at 2540 San Diego Ave., ending at El Campo Santo Cemetery.
- SeaWorld San Diego will exhibit large, beautifully dressed Catrina statues and ofrendas (offerings).