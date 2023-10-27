Ocean Beach on a cool day earlier this year. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego can expect two more days of cool weather before a period of Santa Ana Winds begins to warm the region, the National Weather Service said Friday.

“Onshore winds and cooler temperatures prevail through Saturday afternoon,” the weather service said. “Late Saturday into Sunday sees a transition to offshore flow and warming temperatures with multiple rounds of Santa Ana winds through the middle of next week.”

Highs on Friday will be 69 to 73 along the coast, 71 to 76 inland, 66 to 75 in the mountains and 85 to 88 in the deserts.

Saturday will be a few degrees cooler, followed by a significant warming on Sunday

Peak wind gusts on Saturday night as the Santa Anas begin will around 40-50 mph, and fire weather conditions are possible by early next week, according to the weather service.