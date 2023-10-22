A Caltrans crew making repairs. Courtesy Caltrans

Maintenance crews will close the northbound State Route 125 connector to eastbound State Route 94 Sunday and Monday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to for individual slab replacement.

The closure includes a full freeway closure of eastbound SR-94 from the Spring Street overcrossing to the Bancroft Drive overcrossing, according to Caltrans.

Northbound SR-125 motorists will be detoured to westbound State Route 94, to northbound Interstate 805, to northbound State Route-15, to eastbound Interstate 8 and continue on I-8 to the SR-125 connector ramp.

Eastbound SR-94 motorists will be detoured to northbound SR-125 to the Grossmont Boulevard off-ramp, left to the southbound SR-125 on-ramp to the Spring Street offramp. Turn left on Spring Street, then left on Campo Road, continue on Campo Road to the eastbound SR-94 on-ramp.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.