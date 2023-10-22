A map of expected winds through Monday. Photo credit: NWS San Diego via X

A wind advisory remains in effect for San Diego County desert and mountain areas until 11 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

West winds are expected to range from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Windy conditions should persist through the evening.

A small craft advisory is also in effect over outer waters through Monday with west to northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots, and gusts up to 30 knots. Swells could reach 6 to 8 feet, NWS marine officials said.

Desert areas are expected to cool down Monday, with temperatures averaging in the high 70s to low 80s throughout the week. Mountain conditions should be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the mid 60s to low 70s.

Along the coast through Friday, partly cloudy and patchy fog conditions are expected in the morning, with high temperatures hitting the low 70s.

Inland valley areas are expected to be cloudy through Friday, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Downtown San Diego has a 60% chance of rain before 11 a.m. Monday, with a high of 69 degrees. Downtown conditions on Tuesday are expected to be foggy in the morning and mostly sunny in the afternoon, with a high of 70 degrees.

Monday’s San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 3 to 5 feet. Water temperatures will range from 64 to 69 degrees.

– City News Service