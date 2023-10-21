Beachgoers enveloped by fog from a deep marine layer. File photo by Chris Stone

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is predicting cooler weather and a deeper marine layer on Sunday and Monday as a low-pressure system moves through Southern California.

Low clouds and fog will spread farther inland each day,” the weather service said. “The cooling peaks on Monday when high temperatures will be well below average, and some light

precipitation develops west of the mountains.”

Highs on Sunday will be 71 to 74 along the coast, 74 to 79 in the valleys, 69 to 79 in the mountains and 92 to 96 in the deserts.

After two days of high surf that forced closure of the Ocean Beach Pier, lower swell and surf are expected Sunday.

Dry and seasonable weather is forecast beginning the middle of next week.