A Caltrans truck. Courtesy of the agency

There will be limited access to and from Hillcrest using state Route 163 Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. as crews continue working on a new pedestrian bridge.

The span, which crosses the 6th Avenue on- and off-ramps to SR-163, connects to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

The closures, according to Caltrans, include:

Eastbound Interstate 8 connector ramp to southbound SR-163

Eastbound Hotel Circle south on-ramp

Southbound SR-163 6th Avenue off-ramp, and

Northbound SR-163/6th Avenue/University Avenue on-ramp.

Eastbound I-8 motorists will be detoured to the northbound SR-163 connector ramp, to the Friars Road West off-ramp, where they may turn right to reach the southbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163/6th Avenue motorists should exit at the Washington Street East off-ramp to 4th Avenue and turn right for Scripps Mercy Hospital or left for Hillcrest.

Northbound SR-163 motorists can continue east on University Avenue, turn left at Normal Street, left on Lincoln Avenue and left on Washington Street to the northbound SR-163 on-ramp.

The work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other considerations.