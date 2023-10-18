It’s time to clear out all that junk piling up in the garage and elsewhere at your home to make some space.

And, you can get rid of it easier than ever thanks to Caltrans on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Caltrans invites the public to bring non-hazardous, unwanted household items to the Clean California Dump Day in Kearny Mesa and Escondido.

Caltrans will have staff on-site to accept approved waste and debris free of charge from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (*or until capacity is reached at the site):

7179 Opportunity Road, San Diego – Caltrans Kearny Mesa Maintenance Yard

1780 West Mission Road, Escondido – Caltrans Escondido Maintenance Yard

The dump day events are part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a $1.2 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to keep roads and waterways free of litter, create thousands of jobs, and transform state and local public spaces through beautification efforts.

As part of the litter collection component, Caltrans is hosting free dump day events where the public can dispose of household waste safely and properly for free to decrease highway debris and illegal dumping. Caltrans District 11 has held more than 30 such events in San Diego and Imperial Counties since launching Clean California in summer 2021.

Prohibited items that will not be accepted include hazardous waste (batteries, paint, oils, flammables, etc.), construction debris (concrete, dirt, asphalt, asbestos), compressed gas, aerosols, treated wood waste, refrigerators, and freezers. Four mattresses and four tires separated from the rims per household will be accepted. Scheduled events and prohibited items are subject to change. For more information and prohibited items please visit here.

Caltrans reminds motorists to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads before driving. Transporting unsecured loads is unsafe, and illegal, and pollutes California’s roads and waterways. Loads that are not tied down, enclosed, or secured by tarps or other means, may not be accepted.