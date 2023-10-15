A father and son stroll next to the Ocean Beach Pier at sunset. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County desert areas are expected to swelter this week, with temperatures reaching triple digits.

Along the coast through Wednesday, low clouds and fog are expected, with high temperatures climbing to the high 70s. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs reaching in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be quite warm during the days most of this week. It will mostly be in the 90s in the inland valleys and over 100 at times in the lower deserts. Hottest day will likely be Thursday, then a cooling trend begins Friday west of the mountains & Saturday in the deserts. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/annsvM53Um — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 15, 2023

Inland valley areas are expected to be dry through Friday, with mostly sunny conditions and daytime highs well above normal. Next weekend is expected to be cooler and windier as a trough develops near the West Coast.

Highs Monday are forecast to be 74 to 79 near the coast, 81 to 85 inland, 84 to 87 in the western valleys, 87 to 92 near the foothills, 82 to 89 in the mountains and around 100 in the deserts, meteorologists said.

Monday’s San Diego surf forecast expects a high rip current, with swells from 2 to 4 feet, sets to five feet through Monday evening, and water temperatures from 64 to 66 degrees.

