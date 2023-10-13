A safe parking location operated by Jewish Family Service on San Diego. Photo courtesy of the city

The Nonprofit Institute at the University of San Diego released its annual State of Nonprofits and Philanthropy Report this week, finding that local charitable organizations need more support amid “pressing problems facing our region.”

The institute, housed in USD’s School of Leadership and Education Sciences, publishes the report each year to find what the needs and priorities of the region’s nonprofit organizations are.

“This year’s report documents a thriving nonprofit sector that is very much in need of

ongoing support to sustain and enhance its capacity to address the pressing problems facing

our region,” the institute said.

For 2023, the pressing needs were identified as housing and homelessness, along with climate change and mental health. Among the reports findings:

38% of San Diegans surveyed are “somewhat seriously” considering moving out of the region due to the high cost of living.

83% of residents reported having benefited from services provided by nonprofits in the past year.

81% percent of San Diegans reported nonprofits as being the most trusted organizations to act on their behalf and promote positive social change.

40% of nonprofit leaders reported that demand for services has increased substantially over the past 12 months.

80% of nonprofits have increased their workforce in the past year, and more than half anticipate more growth, but can’t offer competitive wages.

“Nonprofits play a vital role in supporting our quality of life in the region,” said Tessa Tinkler, director of research at the institute. “This report provides a snapshot of the nonprofit sector’s needs, accomplishments, and opportunities for growth.

“By understanding the essential role nonprofits play in our communities, we can better unite efforts, allocate resources strategically and inspire collective action toward building a stronger, more equitable society for all in San Diego,” Tinkler said.

City News Service contributed to this article.