Areas of night and morning low clouds were expected to continue near the San Diego County coast Friday through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Friday should be mild, followed by a warming trend with high temperatures increasing to 5 to 10 degrees above normal on Sunday and Monday.

A trough passes by to the north is expected to bring brief cooling Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by warming and a touch of weak offshore flow at times to finish out next week.

Friday along the coast was predicted to be partly cloudy with high temperatures from 70 to 75. Inland areas were expected to be partly cloudy with highs of 74 to 77. The mountains should be partly cloudy with highs from 70 to 77. The deserts were predicted to be partly cloudy with highs from 86 to 90.

Gradual warming takes place into early next week as an upper level ridge of high pressure builds across the Southwest.

Northwest winds gusting to 15 to 20 knots Saturday and Sunday afternoons may create rough conditions around the San Diego Bay entrance and across the outer waters.

–City News Service