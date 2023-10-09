MANA de San Diego and Cox Communications are mentoring young Latinas and providing computers and technology support.

The Spanish word for “sister” is “hermana,” and it’s the word from which MANA de San Diego takes its name. This makes sense since, over the past 35 years, MANA de San Diego has grown a sisterhood through its ongoing work with Latinas in San Diego, many of whom come from underserved communities. By providing resources to Latinas throughout their formative years, MANA de San Diego aims to empower the region’s Latinas to achieve upward mobility and a better quality of life.

“We talk a lot with the families we serve about our equity efforts,” said Fernanda Canchola, the organization’s community relations and events manager. “We know our communities are low income and are sharing one family computer. This was especially clear during the pandemic when so many kids didn’t have access to a laptop.”

Cox Communications (MANA de San Diego’s community partner for the past decade) shares their goal of creating equity wherever possible. Through its charitable donations, Cox helps MANA de San Diego fund its workshops and programs. And to bring digital equity to all, the organizations partner to help MANA de San Diego members participate in Cox’s low-cost internet program Connect2Compete (C2C), as well as sign up for the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Committed to the mission of this important sisterhood, Cox volunteers can often be found donating their sweat equity for various MANA de San Diego programs.

Several Cox employees are members of MANA de San Diego and engaged in supporting the organization, including Cox Public Affairs Manager Adriana Mendoza, a former board member of MANA de San Diego who also serves as the digital divide liaison for Cox Communications.

“Adriana was able to connect us with C2C and help high school seniors get laptops,” Canchola said. “Cox also helps fund our monthly seminars. Having them involved has been great for MANA.”

Not only does Cox support MANA de San Diego’s community programs, but Cox Business provides the behind-the-scenes services that make it possible for the organization to reach its participants, members, and volunteers in an efficient and timely manner. Fast and reliable internet and telephone service are essential to any nonprofit organization serving a broad community.

“We are able to continue our impactful interactions with our members and participants, virtually and uninterrupted, due to the quality of services Cox Business provides,” said Christine Roberts, director of operations and governance at MANA de San Diego.

In San Diego County, Latinas make up one-third of the workforce, so providing resources to that segment of the population impacts not just them, but the greater community as well. It’s through four dynamic programs that MANA de San Diego serves and contributes to the transformation of entire communities.

Through its Hermanitas program, MANA de San Diego provides young Latinas with mentors, college preparation, educational and skill development workshops, and family support, among other resources.

Members also have access to the College Success program, also called the MANA de San Diego “Tias” program, which pairs them with a “tia” (“aunt”) who continues to support the graduated Hermanitas as they navigate higher education. MANA de San Diego breaks down financial barriers with its Scholarship program, annually awarding $30,000 to $40,000 to a wide range of deserving students. And the Latina Success Leadership program helps Latinas go further in their careers and get a seat at the table of leadership.

These programs, in partnership with Cox, provide Latinas with a road map and expert guidance on their leadership journey. MANA de San Diego pours resources into girls and women and is self-sustaining since many who benefit from its programs stay connected and come back to support the next generation in a cycle of reciprocity.

“We are truly a sisterhood. We live and breathe the impact that we are creating for our community,” Canchola said, holding back tears. “We put our hearts into it, and man, I wish this had existed when I was younger.”