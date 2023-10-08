A wave pounds a surfer at Ocean Beach Pier. Photo by Chris Stone

Sunday will be another warm day with temperatures in the nineties for the inland valleys, but a cooling trend is expected to begin tomorrow and continue through midweek across San Diego County.

Highs Monday are forecast to be 73 to 77 near the coast, 79 inland, 79 to 83 in the western valleys, 82 to 87 near the foothills, 78 to 87 in the mountains and around 100 in the deserts, according to National Weather Service.

Strengthening onshore flow will bring gusty westerly winds for Monday and Tuesday, strongest in the mountains and deserts. The marine layer will begin to deepen, spreading low clouds and fog farther inland.

Toward the end of the work week, temperatures will be within a few degrees of seasonal averages, the NWS said.