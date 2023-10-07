Beachgoers were enveloped by fog .File photo by Chris Stone

If you were surprised by the contrast of cool coastal fog and and hot inland areas, there’s more in store for San Diego on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

“A West Coast ridge will bring another hot day to the valleys and deserts Sunday, while a shallow marine layer will bring cooler weather and areas of dense morning fog to the coastal areas,” the weather service said.

The marine layer is expected to be deeper than on Saturday, with the fog moving further inland.

Highs on Sunday will be 72 to 77 near the coast, 82 to 86 inland, 84 to 89 in the western valleys, 89 to 94 near the foothills, 83 to 90 in the mountains and around 100 in the deserts.

A deep marine layer is expected through Wednesday, then warm and dry weather through the end of the week.