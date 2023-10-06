Bev Barrett, a Kensington resident since 1998, left. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDG&E

Kensington residents are protecting their community from wildfires by hosting the annual “Dumpathon,” a brush-removal event that concludes Monday.

The historical neighborhood, surrounded by canyons filled with native vegetation, is guarded by members of Fire Safe Council Kensington, who have made it their mission to educate their community, encourage brush removal and implement fire-wise strategies.

During last year’s event, volunteers removed an estimated 17 tons of flammable green waste, according to the organization.

The council was founded in 2013 by Bev Barrett, a Kensington resident since 1998. She started the council in memory of her grandfather, whose home was destroyed in the 1970 Laguna fire.

“When my grandpa lost his beloved cabin, it changed him forever and I’ve carried that with me,” Barrett said. “Reducing the risk of wildfires in the surrounding canyons takes a community-wide effort and as neighbors, we’re proud to do our part to protect one another.”

As the region adapts to an increasingly changing climate and weather-related emergencies, fire-risk mitigation efforts are no longer limited to San Diego County’s backcountry. The council understands this growing concern and emphasizes the importance of collaboration and shared community action by coastal, central and mountain communities.

As grassroots, community-led organizations, councils rely on volunteers and funding from local businesses and government agencies. There are currently 39 of these groups in neighborhoods throughout the county.

San Diego Gas & Electric supports the groups annually; this year, the company has provided nearly $125,000 in grants, which were distributed by the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation.

“Thanks to the support of organizations like SDG&E, we’re able to fund this annual event, which collects nearly 15 tons of vegetation fire fuel,” said Amy Dyson, co-chairman of Kensington’s council, who hopes other communities develop similar groups to address their own local fire risks.

Fire safe councils play a crucial role in improving communities by promoting fire safety awareness and taking proactive measures to prevent and mitigate the risks of wildfires. They accomplish this through:

Education and awareness

Community engagement

Fuel reduction programs

Emergency preparedness

Grant and funding assistance

“We are seeing how these grants make an impact and empower passionate community volunteers to keep communities safer and better prepared for wildfires,” said Omidiji Kazeem, SDG&E’s director of community relations. “We recognize wildfire prevention is a community-wide effort, which is why we’re so proud to support fire safe councils and the important work they do.”