Photo via Pexels.com

Temperatures dropped sharply across San Diego County Saturday, with highs about 20 degrees below average for the mountains and inland valleys.

Cool and unsettled weather is expected through Sunday, with strong and gusty southwest to west winds in the mountains and deserts Saturday night, along with possible light rain and showers into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for the mountains and deserts, with west winds from 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph. The strongest winds were expected Saturday afternoon and evening.

Saturday’s high along the coast was around 67 degrees. Inland valleys were mostly cloudy with highs around 66 degrees. Highs near the foothills were from 59 to 62. The mountains were expected to be cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, while the deserts were predicted to see highs from 77 to 82.

Dry and warmer weather is expected by the middle of next week, with highs in downtown San Diego reaching 82 on Thursday, forecasters said.

–City News Service