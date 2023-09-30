A Caltrans truck. Courtesy of the agency

Caltrans workers are performing more work on Interstate 5 this weekend to repair the bridge deck over State Route 163.

The work is limited to the northbound side of the freeway and will continue through 5 a.m. Monday. Crews closed all but one lane of northbound I-5 overnight Friday.

Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes such as northbound SR-15 and I-805. Messaging signs are in place to encourage alternate travel and advise of closures.

The southbound side of the freeway was closed a few weeks ago for the same project.

“This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come,” Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda said earlier this month. “During these two closure weekends, please avoid using I-5 through downtown and travel on alternate routes like SR-163, I- 805 and SR-15.”

— City News Service