Bayshore Bikeway in Chula Vista will be under construction starting next week due to the Otay River restoration project, city officials said Saturday.

The project will restore around 125 acres of coastal wetland and will benefit fish, migratory birds and other coastal species, according to the city of Chula Vista.

Two locations will be restored near Imperial Beach within the Otay River Floodplain, including 91 acres of a solar salt pond located to the west of the intersection of Bay Boulevard and Palomar Street.

Cyclists might experience construction equipment deterrents along Bay Boulevard, Main Street, West Frontage Road and near Swiss Park.

The construction activity will continue into early October, officials said.

–City News Service