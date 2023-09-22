A jogger in Mission Bay Park. File photo by Chris Stone

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting a warming trend for the weekend, with patchy morning fog giving way to afternoon clearing, especially on Sunday.

“Dry conditions are expected this weekend,” the weather service said. “There will be a gradual warming trend over the weekend into early next week, but temperatures will remain below average.”

Patchy fog is expected in the mornings, but will clear in the afternoon, with sunny conditions anticipated on Sunday.

High temperatures this weekend will be in the low to mid 70s along the coast, high 70s to low 80s in the valleys, mid 70s to mid 80s in the mountains and high 90s in the deserts.

Breezy northwest winds with gusts approaching 20 knots may create rough boating conditions near the entrance of the San Diego Bay each afternoon.