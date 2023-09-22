A Powerball lottery ticket. Photo via @Forbes Twitter

The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery increased Friday to $750 million, making it the seventh largest prize in the game’s history.

The jackpot has a cash value of $350.6 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, which pushed the estimated jackpot to $725 million. The numbers drawn were 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and the Powerball number was 23.

On Friday, game leaders increased the jackpot estimate to $750 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on July 19, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $1.08 billion jackpot. It was the game’s third prize to reach the billion-dollar mark, game officials said.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

City News Service contributed to this article.