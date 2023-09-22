A water contact warning sign at the beach in Coronado this summer. Photo credit, @sandiegocalifo, Twitter

County officials on Friday issued a water-contact closure for Avenida Lunar in Coronado due to Tijuana River flows.

Beachgoers are advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

The water will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact.

Ongoing closures include the Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach and the Silver Strand shoreline.

Advisories remain in place for several beaches and waterways, including Tidelands Park, Spanish Landing, San Diego River Outlet, North Cove Vacation Isle, Tecolote Shores, Comfort Station at Leisure Lagoon, Campland, La Jolla Cove, San Luis Rey River Outlet, Fiesta Island NW Shore, Enchanted Cove and Children’s Pool.

The county warns that bacteria levels in places where advisories are in effect have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness.