Jerabek Park. Photo credit: @marnivonwilpert via X or Twitter

The city of San Diego on Thursday began construction on $7.6 million of improvements to Jerabek Park in Scripps Ranch.

Mayor Todd Gloria was joined by City Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert and Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, D-San Diego, on Thursday for the groundbreaking.

“High-quality parks are essential amenities in all neighborhoods, and these improvements to Jerabek Park exemplify our ongoing efforts to upgrade outdated parks and open new parks in communities that need them,” Gloria said, while thanking Maienschein for securing $4 million in state funding for the project.

The planned improvements include two children’s play areas, fitness equipment, a restroom and concession stand, a picnic shelter, accessible sidewalks and bleachers, a resurfaced parking lot and other furnishings. Construction is expected to be completed by next summer.

An improvement project is underway at Jerabek Park in Scripps Ranch!🎉

The changes “will transform the experiences of children and families at Jerabek Park today, and for future generations,” von Wilpert said.

According to city records, the park was built in 1984 and included an amphitheater, a comfort station and a concession building. A decade later, a playground was added. Since 1994, the park has not received any significant renovations.

“I’m thrilled to see the renovations to Jerabek Park are already underway,” Maienschein said. “The $4 million I secured for ADA improvements will make the park accessible to all residents in our community.”

This park is one of 18 that are expected to be upgraded in the fiscal year that ends in June. Three new parks are expected to open as well, according to a city statement.

– City News Service