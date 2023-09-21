The deep marine layer on Thursday morning as seen from Cuyamaca Peak near Julian. Image from UCSD HPWREN camera network

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting another cool, cloudy morning for the region on Thursday with partial clearing in the afternoon.

“Remaining cooler today with patchy morning drizzle for the coast and valleys from a deep marine layer, and with stronger and gusty southwest to west winds for the mountains and deserts during the afternoon and evening,” the weather service said in its 5 a.m. forecast.

Highs Thursday will be around 71 along the coast, 69 to 74 in the valleys, 65 to 75 in the mountains and around 90 in the deserts.

The weekend promises to be warmer, with a shallower marine layer, thanks to a high-pressure system to the south.

“After a very cool Thursday — 10 degrees or more below normal — high temperatures will gradually increase Friday through the weekend, with temperatures near or slightly below normal by Sunday,” the weather service said.