SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing to $672 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number was sold in Massachusetts and is worth $1 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The numbers drawn Monday were 2, 21, 26, 40, 42 and the Powerball number was 9. The jackpot was $639 million.

The drawing was the 26th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

