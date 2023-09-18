Courtesy photo

Fairmont Grand Del Mar announced recently a series of events to celebrate the fall season. A following is on what’s on tap at the local resort:

Fall Fest Weekend Series

Get ready for a fall weekend filled with festive fun, delicious treats, and autumn activities that will make your October unforgettable. Happening on two weekends: Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29 including a Halloween family party on Oct. 28. Enjoy the sounds of a DJ playing Halloween hits, sip on craft cocktails that embrace the flavors of the season, explore the charming pumpkin patch with hay bales and an abundance of pumpkins. Book a private cabana ($150), gather around a cozy firepit ($100), or simply enjoy the excitement with general admission ($20). Reservations can be made here.

Wicked Spooky Afternoon Tea

The resort’s signature spooky tea is a bewitching celebration of all things Halloween! Taking place every Saturday and Sunday in October at The Lobby Lounge (starting Oct. 7) from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Delight in a selection of delectable finger foods and sinful sweets, each crafted to transport your taste buds to a world of spellbinding indulgence. And don’t forget your Halloween costume! Costumes are more than welcome – they are encouraged! Immerse yourself in the whimsical atmosphere and receive an extra treat to make your experience even more magical. $125/adult and $63/child exclusive of tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made here.

Spooktacular Halloween Extravaganza

Get ready for Fairmont Grand Del Mar’s much-awaited Halloween event and step into a world of enchantment as the Grand Del Mar comes alive with Halloween magic! Put on your most creative and spooky costumes for an unforgettable gathering at Grand Social on Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 5 p.m. Kids can enjoy a number of live stations including the friendly Witch in Candyland, experiments in the Mad Scientist’s lab, and more. General admission is $50/adult and $25/child plus tax and gratuity. Cabanas are available for $300 and firepits $150. For more information, click here.

