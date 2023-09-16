The heavy marine layer over the UC San Diego campus at 3 p.m. Image from UCSD HPWREN camera network

An unexpectedly heavy marine layer brought drizzle and cooler temperatures to San Diego on Saturday, and a similar forecast is in store for Sunday.

“Low pressure off the California coast will maintain a deep marine layer west of the mountains, with widespread stratus and patchy drizzle at times, as it approaches, and drifts over SoCal through early next week,” the National Weather Service said. “Limited clearing will keep the days cool and the nights mild.”

At 1 p.m. the weather service reported “almost little clearing west of the mountains” and pockets of light drizzle.

The mountains and deserts remained sunny, but with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

“If you’re west of the mountains, how are you making the best of this gloomy day? Enjoy the sun in the mountains and deserts,” the weather service said on Twitter.

Forecasters said the drizzle could change to light rain overnight and into Sunday morning.

Highs on Sunday are forecast to be 72 to 77 along the coast, 74 to 77 in the western valleys, 75 to 80 near the foothills, 76 to 86 in the mountains and 96 to 99 in the deserts.