Maintenance crews will close state Route 52 connectors in various San Diego County locations beginning Sunday for bridge work.
Caltrans officials said the following connectors will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday:
— Southbound I-15 connector to eastbound SR-52;
— Eastbound SR-52 connector to northbound I-15;
— Westbound SR-52 connector to northbound I-805;
— Northbound SR-125 connector to eastbound SR-52.
Caltrans reminded motorists to be aware of highway workers and moving construction equipment. Schedules may vary due to weather conditions, traffic incidents or other construction-related reasons.
Real-time traffic information can be found here or sigalert.com.
–City News Service