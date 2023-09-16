A Caltrans truck. Courtesy of the agency

Maintenance crews will close state Route 52 connectors in various San Diego County locations beginning Sunday for bridge work.

Caltrans officials said the following connectors will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday:

— Southbound I-15 connector to eastbound SR-52;

— Eastbound SR-52 connector to northbound I-15;

— Westbound SR-52 connector to northbound I-805;

— Northbound SR-125 connector to eastbound SR-52.

Caltrans reminded motorists to be aware of highway workers and moving construction equipment. Schedules may vary due to weather conditions, traffic incidents or other construction-related reasons.

Real-time traffic information can be found here or sigalert.com.

–City News Service