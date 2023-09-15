The puppies look happy in their rescuers’ arms after their ordeal. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Humane Society

Two puppies, just months old, were safe at the San Diego Humane Society Friday after they were rescued from a ravine in Murphy Canyon early in the afternoon.

The humane society’s Humane Law Enforcement team received a call from a good Samaritan about two small dogs that appeared stuck in the 28000 block of Murphy Canyon Road at 12:13 p.m.

Once they arrived on scene, they determined that a technical rescue would be needed. Six members from a unit of the group’s Emergency Response Team safely rappelled down the ravine to retrieve the puppies, each a Terrier mix.

The puppies where taken to the humane society’s San Diego campus, where the medical team evaluated them, finding that they were 3-months old and appear healthy. They were not microchipped and will be placed on stray hold for at least 72 hours.

If anyone has information about how the puppies ended up in the ravine, officials ask that they contact the humane society’s law enforcement team by calling 619-299-7012 (press 1 for dispatch).