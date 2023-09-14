Spooktacular at SeaWorld San Diego. Courtesy photo

Both SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place San Diego announced this week that Halloween festivities will kick off this weekend.

At SeaWorld, guests can expect the return of Spooktacular, with new events and attractions. Halloween attractions take place every Friday-Sunday until Oct. 29. Guests can enjoy the All-New O.P. Otter’s Spooktacular Surprise, playing at Mission Bay Theater multiple times per day. The audience will join trickster O.P. Otter and his friends as they gather for a Halloween costume party and celebrate fun fall traditions through song and dance!

Other Spooktacular activities include:

Trick-or-Treat Candy Trail – Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat for candy and snacks along the park’s trick-or-treat candy trail! Each candy station along the trail features an assortment of sweet and salty favorites.

Wander through a festive hay maze and meet some fun fall characters along the way! Spooktacular Pumpkin Hunt – Participate in a fun Spooktacular Pumpkin Hunt throughout the park! A map can be purchased at The SeaWorld Store to help track down SeaWorld and Halloween inspired painted pumpkins. Families that participate can exchange the completed map for a special prize.

A SeaWorld trick-or-trick bag is required to participate in trick-or-treating and will be available to purchase. Please note that guests who are ages 13 and older may not wear costume masks or hoods, and all costumes are subject to the normal dress code for the park. In addition, face painting is not permitted on any guests unless it is done by park artists. For more information on SeaWorld and to purchase Annual Passes and Fun Cards visit SeaWorldSanDiego.com.

Meanwhile, Spooktacular will also kick off at Sesame Place where Sesame Street characters will host a special Halloween parade, a Sesame Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt, and Halloween Treats with Count von Count alongside returning fan-favorite entertainment offerings.

Running through Oct. 29, the highlights include:

Halloween Costume Parade – Starting Sept. 30, kids and families will gather each day at Abby’s Garden, where everyone can proudly showcase their Halloween costumes! Together, they will take an exciting walk through the Sesame Street Neighborhood, spreading smiles and laughter. As a token of appreciation, every guest who joins the parade will receive a special participation gift.

For more information and to purchase tickets and Season Passes visit SesamePlaceSanDiego.com.