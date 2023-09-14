Halloween at Legoland California. Courtesy photo

Legoland California will kickoff Brick-or-Treat this week as the theme park transforms into a fun-filled Halloween escape with new shows, a never-before-seen LEGO character and of course, candy.

The event, which runs on select days through Oct. 29, begins when guests enter the Park, and Monster Security Checkpoint Street Performers check that only “real monsters” enter the party.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet LEGO Monster characters, including the new Spider Lady, before “brick-or-treating” down the Candy Trail. Other festive zones include Monster Party Zone, Happy Harvest, Wicked Street Way, Shipwreck Alley, Creatures of the Kingdom, and Curse of the Pharoah.

Among the Brick-or-Treat highlights are:

Once Upon a Brick – The Tale of the Wolf Guy : Learn the story of Wolf Guy, a monster who gets himself into a hairy situation. This silly comedy is sure to have all guests giggling and smiling.

: Learn the story of Wolf Guy, a monster who gets himself into a hairy situation. This silly comedy is sure to have all guests giggling and smiling. Wacky Witch Trail: This is a wicked walkthrough experience with witches and cauldrons of candy.

This is a wicked walkthrough experience with witches and cauldrons of candy. Pirate Captain’s Shipwreck Shanty: Help the sea-faring scallywags navigate ghostly riddles in this interactive show. Discover which key unlocks the mysterious Siren’s Treasure chest!

Help the sea-faring scallywags navigate ghostly riddles in this interactive show. Discover which key unlocks the mysterious Siren’s Treasure chest! The Monster Rock Off: Witness Monster Rocker, Tiger Woman, Wolf Guy, and Zombie Cheerleader in their LEGO Monster band as they battle it out for the title of best rocker. This is an epic, live rock concert full of classic rock n’ roll songs – plus, you get to decide who wins the rock off.

Witness Monster Rocker, Tiger Woman, Wolf Guy, and Zombie Cheerleader in their LEGO Monster band as they battle it out for the title of best rocker. This is an epic, live rock concert full of classic rock n’ roll songs – plus, you get to decide who wins the rock off. Lord Vampyre’s Very Important Monsters (V.I.M) Costume Party: Everyone is invited to compete in the famous costume contest and party hosted by Lord Vampyre. Make sure you wear your best monster costume to dance your skeletons off. Stick around for a vamp cha cha cha after the contest.

Everyone is invited to compete in the famous costume contest and party hosted by Lord Vampyre. Make sure you wear your best monster costume to dance your skeletons off. Stick around for a vamp cha cha cha after the contest. Zombie Cheer Crew: Join LEGO Zombie Cheerleader and her crew as they conduct cheer tryouts with some drop-dead killer moves!

Join LEGO Zombie Cheerleader and her crew as they conduct cheer tryouts with some drop-dead killer moves! “The Great Monster Chase” 4D Movie: This exclusive 4D movie features exciting chases, tongue-in-cheek humor, plus wind, bubbles, water, and other special effects to keep guests jumping and laughing in their seats!

This exclusive 4D movie features exciting chases, tongue-in-cheek humor, plus wind, bubbles, water, and other special effects to keep guests jumping and laughing in their seats! Jam Out with the Rockers: Enter the Dead Beats Studio and meet Monster Rocker or Rocker in the flesh! Select your rock song and jam out in the studio.

Enter the Dead Beats Studio and meet Monster Rocker or Rocker in the flesh! Select your rock song and jam out in the studio. Disco Dragon Coaster: For more electrifying excitement, the Dragon is getting a disco makeover with festive decorations, a groovy monster soundtrack, and an illuminating party atmosphere.

For more electrifying excitement, the Dragon is getting a disco makeover with festive decorations, a groovy monster soundtrack, and an illuminating party atmosphere. Spiderling Build: Build your very own LEGO spider.

A patient at Rady Children’s Hospital poses with a Legoland character. Courtesy photo

To celebrate the return of Halloween at Legoland, the theme park recently surprised patients at Rady Children’s Hospital with new more than 3,000 LEGO sets and LEGO Halloween characters. Legoland also hosted a Monster Party complete with Brick-or-Treat themed goodies for the children. The event, which was supported by the Merlin’s Magic Wand Foundation, allows patients to enjoy LEGOs while in the hospital.

For more information about Halloween at Legoland, go to legoland.com/california.