An aerial view of Civita’s new Creekside Park.

Sudberry Properties has opened another public park in the developer’s growing urban village of Civita in Mission Valley.

Creekside Park is a 1.3-acre linear park that includes elevated walkways, a children’s play area, seating, picnic areas and an off-leash dog run. The park extends from Friars Road to Civita Boulevard, where it links to the village’s central 14.3-acre Civita Park.

The new park, which will be maintained by the city of San Diego, is part of the network of parks in Civita that will ultimately stretch from Friars Road to Phyllis Place in Serra Mesa. More than 80% are complete.

“Creekside Park serves as a trailhead leading to numerous recreational open spaces in Civita. It is also an important part of our extensive biofiltration stormwater system that treats and cleans runoff before it flows into the San Diego River,” said Colton Sudberry, president of Sudberry Properties, master developer of the 230-acres village.

“It offers another beautiful and tranquil space in the Civita community for passive recreation and social connections,” he said.

The children’s play area features a modern geometric climbing structure, spinners, other play equipment and picnic areas bordered by river-themed mosaic tilework by La Jolla artist Jane Wheeler.

The large dam-like stone retaining wall at the park entrance near Friars Road was inspired by the Old Mission Dam, which spans the San Diego River in Mission Trails Regional Park.

The park was designed by Schmidt Design Group, which also designed Civita Park. Rick Engineering provided civil engineering services and Hazard Construction was the general contractor.

Civita is a transit-oriented urban-infill village traversed by a network of pedestrian paths. Plans for the 230-acre property call for 4,780 homes and apartments in numerous configurations as wells as office and retail space.