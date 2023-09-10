A surfer at the Ocean Beach Pier. File photo by Chris Stone

The remains of a tropical cyclone off Baja California will continue to affect San Diego’s weather through Monday, with isolated light rain and high surf.

“High clouds from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Jova will continue moving over the region through Monday night,” the National Weather Service said. “The mid- and high-level moisture will be abundant enough to support some light rain at times.”

The temperature in downtown San Diego on Sunday was expected to reach 81 degrees, and the forecast called for a warm night.

“A few breaks in the clouds will allow for some sun to peek through,” the weather service said.

Highs on Monday will be 76 to 81 near the coast, 83 to 86 inland, 85 to 89 in the western valleys, 88 to 93 near the foothills, 83 to 93 in the mountains and around 105 in the deserts.

High surf from the distant storm is diminishing, but meteorologists forecast waves of 2 to 3 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents through Monday