Sen. Blakespear presented San Dieguito River Park JPA with a $1.4 million check Friday for the trails fund. Credit: Sen. Blakespear’s office

Sen. Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, presented a check to the San Dieguito River Park Joint Powers Authority for $1.4 million on Friday to fund completion of an important section of the Coast to Crest Trail.

The San Dieguito River Park will use this state funding to build the one-mile Osuna Segment that involves erecting a 150-foot-long steel truss bridge across the San Dieguito River, according to a news release.

The Osuna Segment, which will connect the coastal portion of the park’s Coast to Crest Trail to the central portion, will be located between the San Dieguito Lagoon and Fairbanks Ranch. It will link four miles of western lagoon trail segments already in place to 27 miles of contiguous trail to the east, officials said.

This is a special place close to the river, which is rare in San Diego County, says Shawna Anderson, SDRPJPA Executive Director. pic.twitter.com/BeviRdQ2Hk — Senator Catherine Blakespear (@SenBlakespear) September 8, 2023

“The JPA is thrilled to receive this state award to close this critical trail gap and link these trail segments,” said Shawna Anderson, SDRPJPA executive director. “The Osuna segment represents the 50th mile of completed Coast to Crest Trail that will one day span the entire 71-miles of San Dieguito River Park from coast to crest.”

For more information about the San Dieguito River Park and trail system, go to the SDRPJPA website.