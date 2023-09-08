The mini deep dish pizza at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in San Diego County this week announced new happy hour specials to kickoff the NFL season.

The new happy hour offerings include $7 mini deep dish pizzas and select appetizers, including deep-fried chicken pot stickers, avocado egg rolls, spinach and artichoke dip,.and sliders. For drinks, guests can expect $6 brewhouse margaritas and call drinks, $5 BJ’s handcrafted signature beers; $4 domestic bottles and $1 off BJ’s seasonal and guest draft beers. BJ’s will also have an assortment of deals announced throughout the NFL season.

“For years, our guests have enjoyed gathering at BJ’s to cheer on their favorite teams. By bringing back our popular Happy Hour specials during pro football games, we are creating the ultimate game-day experience for fans,” said Heidi Rogers, senior vice president of marketing at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse.

BJ’s offers the ultimate sports viewing experience with large screen televisions for multi-game viewing.

Happy Hour specials vary by location and are valid for guests dining in the bar and patio areas only.

For more information about BJ’s limited-time happy hour specials or to find a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse location near you, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com.