An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

A power outage cut electrical service to nearly 4,000 homes and businesses in Normal Heights, North Park and University Heights Friday.

The blackout began shortly after 5:30 p.m., leaving 3,883 San Diego Gas & Electric customers without power, according to the utility company.

Repair crews were expected to restore power to all the affected customers by 9 p.m., SDG&E advised. By 7:30 p.m., the online outage map maintained by the utility said that 420 customers remained without power.

The cause of the outage was under investigation.

– City News Service