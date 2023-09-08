City officials will host the third in a series of community workshops Saturday at Liberty Station to share information about the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project and gather input from San Diegans.

City staff and engineering consultants will provide a summary of the public input received throughout the project and will unveil three preliminary design concepts for a potential replacement for the 57-year-old Ocean Beach Pier.

The preliminary design concepts will feature ideas for specific amenities as previously prioritized by community members including how the pier meets the land, on-pier viewing areas and public gathering spaces, among others, according to the city. While each design will be presented as a standalone concept, workshop attendees will be asked to provide input on the individual components of each design, which could be merged into the final preferred design concept.

An online survey will also be available on the project’s webpage after the event. The preferred design concept is expected to be presented to the public early next year, officials said.

The Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project aims to provide a long-term solution for the pier through a potential replacement. A 2018 study determined that the pier has reached the end of its service life. As a result, the city is pursuing a potential replacement of the pier as the best option considering the ongoing costs of repairs, the need to modernize the existing facility and anticipation of future sea level rise.

Saturday’s meeting will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Liberty Station Conference Center. The presentation will begin around 2:15 p.m. followed by interactive workstations.